Roadside Billabong by terryliv
Photo 520

Roadside Billabong

Day 19 - Jabiru to Batchelor

I tried to find out what species of water lilies these were with their small yellow flowers but no luck. They sure looked pretty though.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Photo Details

