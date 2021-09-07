Sign up
Photo 520
Roadside Billabong
Day 19 - Jabiru to Batchelor
I tried to find out what species of water lilies these were with their small yellow flowers but no luck. They sure looked pretty though.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3294
photos
111
followers
94
following
142% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd May 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
