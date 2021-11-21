Previous
Memorial to Sniffer Dogs by terryliv
Photo 594

Memorial to Sniffer Dogs

Also on Alexandra Headland is this memorial to the sniffer dogs that worked with Australian troops in Vietnam and the role they played during the Vietnam war.

Because of Australia strict quarantine regulations, none of the dogs were able to return to Australia.

See https://365project.org/terryliv/from-the-archiv/2021-11-21 to read the accompanying plaque
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

