Previous
Next
Sniffer Dogs Memorial Plaque by terryliv
Photo 672

Sniffer Dogs Memorial Plaque

Because of Australia strict quarantine regulations, none of the dogs were able to return to Australia.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise