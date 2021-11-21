Sign up
Photo 672
Sniffer Dogs Memorial Plaque
Because of Australia strict quarantine regulations, none of the dogs were able to return to Australia.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th November 2021 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
