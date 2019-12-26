Previous
Boxing Day Madness..... by thedarkroom
267 / 365

Boxing Day Madness.....

Yes we did it - we went to the Boxing Day Sales!! Never again!! This line to get into the Adidas shop was approx 80m long - they only let people in as others came out. We did not join that line..... or any others.... We went home quite early.....
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

TheDarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
