A little bit of local history

This is the Manor House in the village of Hemingford Grey, Cambridgeshire, where I live. It is believed to be the oldest continually inhabited house in the UK and was built in the 11030s. It was bought in May 1939 by author Lucy Boston who wrote the series of books "The Children of Green Knowe" and she restored and lived in until her death when her neice has took it over and still lives in it today.