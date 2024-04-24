Previous
History of the CA Gold Rush by thedarkroom
History of the CA Gold Rush

I live near Coloma, CA. That is where gold was discovered in 1848 that led to California becoming a state. Here is more information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_gold_rush
