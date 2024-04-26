Sign up
Previous
Photo 1788
IMG_20240426_180418
Theme:- history.
A portable steam boiler from the 1920's.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1839
photos
95
followers
24
following
Photo Details
5
5
1
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
26th April 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-history
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 27th, 2024
