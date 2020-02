I was in the middle of dreaming up an composite for this challenge when I found this tree in the woods.I ❤️ Rogér. Intriguing isn’t it? Who is/was I.....and why did I did not put his/her name in. Was it a secret, did Rogér had any idea that I loved him? So I think this is fitting for this challenge, only the tree knows who I was and it will never tell........Theme: lostlove