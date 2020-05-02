Sign up
Photo 366
Olive trees
There are about 120 Olive trees in our extended backyard. I was waiting for them to ripen and get bigger but unfortunately they were harvested before I could get another shot.
@ludwigsdiana
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th April 2020 10:28am
Tags
olive
,
grove
Diana
ace
@30picsforjackiesdiamond
I love the Heron and also like the entry of Rob Z and Jean
May 2nd, 2020
