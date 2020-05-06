Previous
Senior sports in the age of covid-19
Senior sports in the age of covid-19

The nets are removed from the volleyball pit and the bocce courts are empty. The water sports are also closed.They did start our exercise classes via Zoom.
Sports reporter - Debbie
thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
