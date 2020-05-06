Sign up
Photo 370
Senior sports in the age of covid-19
The nets are removed from the volleyball pit and the bocce courts are empty. The water sports are also closed.They did start our exercise classes via Zoom.
Sports reporter - Debbie
Theme - Sports
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Tags
covid-19
,
darkroom-sport
