Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 442
Wrack and ruin
The ruins of a little church in Oude Niedorp.
Theme: ball refractions
@jacqbb
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
456
photos
75
followers
28
following
121% complete
View this month »
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th July 2020 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-refract
katy
ace
I like the choice of composition with the smootheness of the ball against the texture of the brick!
July 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close