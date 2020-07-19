Previous
Next
Wrack and ruin by thedarkroom
Photo 442

Wrack and ruin

The ruins of a little church in Oude Niedorp.
Theme: ball refractions
@jacqbb
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like the choice of composition with the smootheness of the ball against the texture of the brick!
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise