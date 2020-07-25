Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 448
Practising DOF
As there is an abundance of Aloes around.
@ludwigsdiana
No Theme
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
3
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
462
photos
75
followers
28
following
122% complete
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
20th July 2020 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Graeme Stevens
ace
great focus and DOF, nicely done
July 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh seriously GOOD Diana!
July 25th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
July 25th, 2020
