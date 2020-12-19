Sign up
Photo 589
Advent wreath
with crystal candle holders and decorations. Four Sundays before Christmas the first candle gets lit, and one every Sunday thereafter. For the photo I lit all four, which actually should only happen tomorrow.
@ludwigsdiana
Theme Festive Decoration
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
606
photos
83
followers
26
following
161% complete
View this month »
darkroom-festivedec
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning shot, amazing bokeh.
December 19th, 2020
