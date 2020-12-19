Previous
Next
Advent wreath by thedarkroom
Photo 589

Advent wreath

with crystal candle holders and decorations. Four Sundays before Christmas the first candle gets lit, and one every Sunday thereafter. For the photo I lit all four, which actually should only happen tomorrow.
@ludwigsdiana
Theme Festive Decoration
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning shot, amazing bokeh.
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise