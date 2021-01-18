Previous
nearly done by thedarkroom
Photo 619

nearly done

these mushrooms have been fascinating to watch grow and come to an end as they have taken more than a week. many species come up and are gone within days. I gave them a good hard play in Topaz 😊 @koalagardens
thedarkroom

Jacqueline ace
Interesting capture!
January 20th, 2021  
