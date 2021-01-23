Previous
Next
Squirrel - Bush Park by thedarkroom
Photo 623

Squirrel - Bush Park

Local park, local squirrel...actually, there is something weird about this lovely urban park...these are the most aggressive squirrels I have ever come across (& I'm from New York City originally!) I assume people are feeding them, but they'll, and it's usually plural, run up to your shoes, your legs...My niece swears she's seen them run up peoples' legs and my neighbor said one day she couldn't follow one of the paved paths because of the hoards of squirrels. This park also has signs warning of attack owls - no joke, that even made national news one night!
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise