Squirrel - Bush Park

Local park, local squirrel...actually, there is something weird about this lovely urban park...these are the most aggressive squirrels I have ever come across (& I'm from New York City originally!) I assume people are feeding them, but they'll, and it's usually plural, run up to your shoes, your legs...My niece swears she's seen them run up peoples' legs and my neighbor said one day she couldn't follow one of the paved paths because of the hoards of squirrels. This park also has signs warning of attack owls - no joke, that even made national news one night!