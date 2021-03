I am not fond of this composition. I wanted to get the old barn with the sunset but I find there is too much in this shot. I keep wondering what the main subject is. Is it the barn? the tree silhouette? or is it the sunset?Grrr .... sometimes it is impossible to capture what you see in your mind's eye!But then - the trials and errors are what makes photography so much fun!No theme weekWendy @farmreporter