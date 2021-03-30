Sign up
Photo 686
Private-Keep Off
Boat in need of a bit of work.
Released from Home-Lockdown Photographer- Jackie
No theme this week
30th March 2021
30th Mar 21
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
705
photos
97
followers
27
following
187% complete
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th March 2021 4:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jrdr21
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yay for lockdown releae! Superb photo with great light! I am going to assume it is not in danger of floating off in high tide!
March 29th, 2021
