Photo 765
Guess what?
For our weekly theme. I will post the answer next week, but can we figure it out before then?
@koalagardens
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th June 2021 7:49am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-guess
Kathy
ace
Hmm. Glass is part of it, but other than that, I have no idea.
June 15th, 2021
