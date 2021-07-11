Previous
Next
Strange find by thedarkroom
Photo 792

Strange find

In our garden in one of the rose bushes there sits this strange ball of organic material. No idea what it is……. If one of you knows please enlighten me :)
No theme week @jacqbb
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise