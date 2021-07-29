Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 810
Creative dreams......
This week I am co-tutoring a Creative Arts Therapy training course. Today we considered the use of secondary images in montage. I created a montage of dreams Posted by Anne
@365Anne
(Sorry, a day late!)
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
836
photos
101
followers
27
following
221% complete
View this month »
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th July 2021 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
@365anne
a wonderful depiction of dreams (never a need apologise for day late or early, so long as uploaded to correct day - which I often do wrong so do then there is a need to apologise !!)
July 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close