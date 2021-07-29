Previous
Creative dreams...... by thedarkroom
This week I am co-tutoring a Creative Arts Therapy training course. Today we considered the use of secondary images in montage. I created a montage of dreams Posted by Anne @365Anne (Sorry, a day late!)
JackieR ace
@365anne a wonderful depiction of dreams (never a need apologise for day late or early, so long as uploaded to correct day - which I often do wrong so do then there is a need to apologise !!)
July 30th, 2021  
