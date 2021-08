Perhaps a Ghost Looking Out at Me













What is that blur in the middle window? Ok, I'm romanticizing, but what a nice thing to do at a 19th century "farm house" - the euphemism for the "mansion". The house was built in 1878 by a widow, Azahel Bush, for him and his four children.

