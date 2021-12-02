Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 933
Antique tea set
This is my first ever attempt at a "lay flat" technique. It is a tiny tea set that has been passed down through the family and currently lives with me Posted by
@365anne
There is another shot of this on my project :-)
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
961
photos
105
followers
27
following
255% complete
View this month »
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
933
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Darkroom
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd December 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-flatlay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close