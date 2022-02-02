Sign up
Photo 995
Carnation in b&w
I am doing the FOR challenge on my regular album so including one here. No theme this week.
@shuttterbug49
Debbie
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1026
photos
105
followers
27
following
272% complete
View this month »
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
I think this is beautiful
February 2nd, 2022
