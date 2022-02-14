Previous
a flash of red by thedarkroom
a flash of red

I have featured this plant on FoR several years - a red heart for valentines day just works, and this was given to me on Valentines Day 2011 by my late husband and has NEVER been without multiple flowers, not a single day.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
