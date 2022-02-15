Previous
Next
Wabi Sabi-ness Zoom Bursted by thedarkroom
Photo 1010

Wabi Sabi-ness Zoom Bursted

I've be set the get pushed challenge to download and use a new phone app, Android don't have many, but this one I've used here has a slowish shutter speed.

Experimental Photogger - Jackie
No theme this week
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

thedarkroom ace
@northy Think I'll have fun with this app, this was my first go using it, will upload a get pushed challenge one later in the week!
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise