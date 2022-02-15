Sign up
Photo 1010
Wabi Sabi-ness Zoom Bursted
I've be set the get pushed challenge to download and use a new phone app, Android don't have many, but this one I've used here has a slowish shutter speed.
Experimental Photogger - Jackie
No theme this week
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1041
photos
104
followers
27
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
15th February 2022 12:14pm
Tags
jrdr22
thedarkroom
ace
@northy
Think I'll have fun with this app, this was my first go using it, will upload a get pushed challenge one later in the week!
February 15th, 2022
