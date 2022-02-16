Sign up
Photo 1011
Light Play
I love the light, reflections, refractions and shadows when the window light shines on the cup of tea. No theme this week Debbie
@shutterbug49
.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1042
photos
104
followers
27
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th January 2022 11:51am
Tags
for2022
Diana
ace
Wow, that is rather amazing, you got it all!
February 16th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is so beautiful, and there are so many layers to it! Gorgeous.
February 16th, 2022
