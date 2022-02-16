Previous
Light Play by thedarkroom
Photo 1011

Light Play

I love the light, reflections, refractions and shadows when the window light shines on the cup of tea. No theme this week Debbie @shutterbug49.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wow, that is rather amazing, you got it all!
February 16th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is so beautiful, and there are so many layers to it! Gorgeous.
February 16th, 2022  
