Photo 1013
Waiting
Umbrella for rain or parasol for sun...waiting by the door to be called upon.
No theme week here at The Darkroom. Saturday shooter: Madeline granagringa@granagringa
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th February 2022 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
,
parasol
,
black&white
,
minimalism
,
minimal
Shutterbug
ace
Love the light on the umbrella/parasol.
February 20th, 2022
