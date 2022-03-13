Sign up
Photo 1032
Daffodils
In our garden. They are sitting in a raised bed above the waterfall.
For the theme Spring taken by
@jacqbb
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
7
1
Darkroom
E-M10MarkII
12th March 2022 3:35pm
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-spring
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and bokeh.
March 13th, 2022
