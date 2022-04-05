Sign up
Photo 1055
Swan Through Kingfisher Bridge
I have been challenged to take landscape photos, so where else could I go but to Kingfisher Bridge and examine The Breach??
No kingfisher, but egrets, mallards, gulls and swans were in abundance.
Focused photogger - Jackie
Theme - Out of Focus (On Purpose)
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1086
photos
105
followers
28
following
289% complete
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th April 2022 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-focusout
,
jrdr2
thedarkroom
ace
@wakelys
Sue this is what I was there to do when you saw my car parked!!.
April 5th, 2022
