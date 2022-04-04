Previous
Photo 1054

out of focus theme

this was so out of my comfort zone, but I found this sunrise photo was rather beautiful muted this way so the eye just enjoys the colours @koalagardens
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
288% complete

Diana ace
The colours are wonderful.
April 5th, 2022  
katy ace
@koalagrdens I like the nice dreamy quality of this. It is very difficult to force “out of focus” for a photo in my opinion. we spend so much time working at keeping things in focus that you do otherwise is counter to everything we feel. Well done Katrina
April 5th, 2022  
