Photo 1054
out of focus theme
this was so out of my comfort zone, but I found this sunrise photo was rather beautiful muted this way so the eye just enjoys the colours
@koalagardens
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
1085
photos
105
followers
28
following
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd April 2022 6:04am
Tags
darkroom-focusout
Diana
ace
The colours are wonderful.
April 5th, 2022
katy
ace
@koalagrdens
I like the nice dreamy quality of this. It is very difficult to force “out of focus” for a photo in my opinion. we spend so much time working at keeping things in focus that you do otherwise is counter to everything we feel. Well done Katrina
April 5th, 2022
