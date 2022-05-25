Previous
Blue iris by thedarkroom
Photo 1103

Blue iris

Our local photo club took a field trip to the iris farm. There are so many irises that it is hard to isolate one blossom. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
thedarkroom

Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured @shutterbug49
May 25th, 2022  
