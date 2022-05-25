Sign up
Photo 1103
Blue iris
Our local photo club took a field trip to the iris farm. There are so many irises that it is hard to isolate one blossom. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
25th May 2022
25th May 22
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1136
photos
104
followers
27
following
Jacqueline
ace
Beautifully captured
@shutterbug49
May 25th, 2022
