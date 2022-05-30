digital craft

Our theme this week is craft. Well I simply don't do craft except digitally and just now my daughter and I are working together to develop a set of trading cards for our all time favourite book series that has been adapted for TV. We are feverishly saving to get over to a convention next year, and will have these printed to take with us as a fun thing to be giving away during the few days. Well it's all complicated, but we think we are close to completing the card template now. So far this has been about 8 hours of work. Once we have the template settled though, each card will take way less time to create.