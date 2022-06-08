Sign up
Photo 1115
Dahlia in the sun
I was just trying to catch the light on the dahlia petals. Debbie
@shutterbug49
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1148
photos
103
followers
27
following
305% complete
View this month »
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
Diana
ace
You did very well, the colour is fabulous too
June 8th, 2022
