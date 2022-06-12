Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1117
Red valerian
Taken with a macro lens
No theme week
@jacqbb
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1150
photos
104
followers
27
following
306% complete
View this month »
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th June 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colour!
June 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous maro, lovely colour and dof.
June 12th, 2022
