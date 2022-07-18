Sign up
Photo 1156
sunshine on a winters day
a little Topaz play with the African Tulip treetops as there is no theme this week.
@koalagardens
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1189
photos
104
followers
27
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th July 2022 10:48am
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
australia
,
garden
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous colour!
July 18th, 2022
