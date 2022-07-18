Previous
sunshine on a winters day by thedarkroom
Photo 1156

sunshine on a winters day

a little Topaz play with the African Tulip treetops as there is no theme this week. @koalagardens
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous colour!
July 18th, 2022  
