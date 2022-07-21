Previous
Busy worker by thedarkroom
Photo 1158

Busy worker

I caught this bee busy collecting nectar on the teasel this morning, thanks bee! No theme this week. @365anne
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
