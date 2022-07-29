Previous
IMG_20220801_165749 by thedarkroom
Photo 1166

IMG_20220801_165749

Theme:- Faceless selfie.

Reflections of my legs & feet as well as my sweatshirt & feet looking down.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love that you included the reflection.
August 1st, 2022  
katy ace
@la_photographic Very interesting concept. I love the execution that includes the reflections.
August 1st, 2022  
