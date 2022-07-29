Sign up
Photo 1166
IMG_20220801_165749
Theme:- Faceless selfie.
Reflections of my legs & feet as well as my sweatshirt & feet looking down.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-selfie
Shutterbug
ace
I love that you included the reflection.
August 1st, 2022
katy
ace
@la_photographic
Very interesting concept. I love the execution that includes the reflections.
August 1st, 2022
