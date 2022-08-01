Sign up
Photo 1169
some bw conversion editing
I'm going to be doing a little bw work this month as part of the AYWMC year 2, so I thought I'd post this one here as the colour version is on my personal project.
@koalagardens
.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1204
photos
102
followers
26
following
320% complete
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd August 2022 2:14pm
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
australia
,
bw
