Photo 1186
The birds got to them first
Not much grapes this year….so the birds are welcome to them
No theme week
@jacqbb
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1221
photos
99
followers
26
following
Tags
tdrjbb
Diana
ace
They must be very happy about that, they do look good though.
August 21st, 2022
