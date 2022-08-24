Previous
Sweeping Curve by thedarkroom
Photo 1188

Sweeping Curve

I had to search how to light paint with a phone. Most of the results said to use an app called Slow Shutter Cam. This is the result of sweeping my iphone with the app over an image on my ipad in my dark closet.
24th August 2022

thedarkroom

