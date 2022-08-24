Sign up
Photo 1188
Sweeping Curve
I had to search how to light paint with a phone. Most of the results said to use an app called Slow Shutter Cam. This is the result of sweeping my iphone with the app over an image on my ipad in my dark closet.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Tags
abstractaug2022
,
darkroom-lightpaint
