Previous
Next
Even Ghosts Can Rejoice with Flowers by thedarkroom
Photo 1196

Even Ghosts Can Rejoice with Flowers

LIght painting is this week's theme in the Darkroom and so many different ways to do this. Wow. I did this one using a small mag light. Saturday shooter: Madeline aka granagringa@granagranga btw..better viewed on black.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful light painting. Love the vibrant red.
August 28th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
@shutterbug49 thanks so much...it was really fun!
August 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise