Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1196
Even Ghosts Can Rejoice with Flowers
LIght painting is this week's theme in the Darkroom and so many different ways to do this. Wow. I did this one using a small mag light. Saturday shooter: Madeline aka granagringa@granagranga btw..better viewed on black.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1231
photos
99
followers
26
following
327% complete
View this month »
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th August 2022 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ghost
,
flower
,
sooc
,
light-painting
,
sixws-133
,
darkroom-lightpaint
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful light painting. Love the vibrant red.
August 28th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@shutterbug49
thanks so much...it was really fun!
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close