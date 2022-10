Disappointed

I was so excited to revisit Chatsworth House to view this beautiful marble sculpture. I couldn't wait to see the details of her veil and features.Imagine my disappointment to find her in an alcove, backlit by bright daylight, difficult for the eye to discern her features, never mind a camera.Sad photographer - JackieMore details here https://www.chatsworth.org/visit-chatsworth/chatsworth-estate/art-archives/devonshire-collections/sculpture/a-veiled-vestal-virgin/