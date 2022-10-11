Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1237
Disappointed
I was so excited to revisit Chatsworth House to view this beautiful marble sculpture. I couldn't wait to see the details of her veil and features.
Imagine my disappointment to find her in an alcove, backlit by bright daylight, difficult for the eye to discern her features, never mind a camera.
Sad photographer - Jackie
More details here
https://www.chatsworth.org/visit-chatsworth/chatsworth-estate/art-archives/devonshire-collections/sculpture/a-veiled-vestal-virgin/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veiled_Vestal
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1272
photos
98
followers
26
following
338% complete
View this month »
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
11th October 2022 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr22
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a shame but worth zooming in to see that lovely details. This is a beautiful sculpture.
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close