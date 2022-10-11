Previous
Disappointed by thedarkroom
Photo 1237

Disappointed

I was so excited to revisit Chatsworth House to view this beautiful marble sculpture. I couldn't wait to see the details of her veil and features.

Imagine my disappointment to find her in an alcove, backlit by bright daylight, difficult for the eye to discern her features, never mind a camera.

Sad photographer - Jackie

More details here https://www.chatsworth.org/visit-chatsworth/chatsworth-estate/art-archives/devonshire-collections/sculpture/a-veiled-vestal-virgin/

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veiled_Vestal
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Susan Wakely ace
Such a shame but worth zooming in to see that lovely details. This is a beautiful sculpture.
October 12th, 2022  
