Front door frustration

The morning sun through our front door was giving a great display of color today. But I have a new camera. My iPhone 14 pro seems to do a terrible job with gold. I have noticed it trying to get a shot of our dahlias also. So I decided to try the new raw. It looked fine on the view screen and it looks fine in photos. BUT if I try to open it in Snapseed or Lightroom it goes into Develop and turns it completely black. I guess it wants me to learn how to pull back the curtain and reveal its beauty, but I have NO idea how yet. So this is a screenshot of what I see in Photos. I have no idea what the thing in the lower left is. There is nothing there in our house, so it is somehow created by the light play. No theme this week Debbie @shutterbug49