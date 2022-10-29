Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1255
Tennis on TV
It's gone from hot and dry to chilly and damp (or outright wet) so it's been nice to stay in and watch tennis on tv.
No theme week; shot by Madeline
@granagringa
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1290
photos
98
followers
26
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th October 2022 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
sports
,
tennis
katy
ace
@granagringa
not easy to get a photo of the TV without the lines in it. Enjoy your inside activity
October 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close