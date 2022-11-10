Previous
Next
White Christmas Cactus by thedarkroom
Photo 1269

White Christmas Cactus

My father has recently had to move into residential care and my son went to visit taking this lovely white Christmas Cactus. The buds have burst into beautiful flowers now! No theme this week @365anne
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise