On The Waterfront by thedarkroom
On The Waterfront

I was drawn to the repetative pattern of these street lamps. They brought a bit of bright colour to a very gret day

Theme-pattern
Dull photographer - Jackie

21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Kathy ace
Seems it will rain any moment. I do like those lights.
February 21st, 2023  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond the day may have been dull but the photographer is anything but! Neither is the photo with the diagonal composition and terrific patterns and leading lines
February 21st, 2023  
