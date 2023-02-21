Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1372
On The Waterfront
I was drawn to the repetative pattern of these street lamps. They brought a bit of bright colour to a very gret day
Theme-pattern
Dull photographer - Jackie
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1413
photos
100
followers
26
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st February 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr23
,
darkroom-pattern
Kathy
ace
Seems it will rain any moment. I do like those lights.
February 21st, 2023
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
the day may have been dull but the photographer is anything but! Neither is the photo with the diagonal composition and terrific patterns and leading lines
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close