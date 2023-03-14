Previous
Filming the Choir by thedarkroom
Photo 1393

Filming the Choir

I went to a Rock Choir concert in Guildford Cathedral. Our seats were not good for filming, or watching the signing singer, but the bloke diagonally in front of me had a good view.

Susan Wakely ace
I hope that Noel appreciated this fab event.
March 15th, 2023  
