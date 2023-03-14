Sign up
Photo 1393
Filming the Choir
I went to a Rock Choir concert in Guildford Cathedral. Our seats were not good for filming, or watching the signing singer, but the bloke diagonally in front of me had a good view.
Rocking Photographer - Jackie
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
1
0
jrdr23
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that Noel appreciated this fab event.
March 15th, 2023
