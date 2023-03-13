Previous
flowering gum by thedarkroom
Photo 1392

flowering gum

I used a macro lens yesterday taking a serious amount of photos of this gum to create my rainbow images. this is one that shows the entire flower (notice the cap on the left of the flower) and 5 buds surround it with caps on. @koalagardens
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

thedarkroom

thedarkroom ace
@gardencat this is one of the originals of one of the flowers on the tree from yesterday in koala gardens rainbows. that cap on the far left is about to pop!
March 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A beautiful macro fav
March 13th, 2023  
