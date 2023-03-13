Sign up
Photo 1392
flowering gum
I used a macro lens yesterday taking a serious amount of photos of this gum to create my rainbow images. this is one that shows the entire flower (notice the cap on the left of the flower) and 5 buds surround it with caps on.
@koalagardens
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
2
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th March 2023 8:53am
tree
nature
flower
native
australia
garden
wildandfree
thedarkroom
ace
@gardencat
this is one of the originals of one of the flowers on the tree from yesterday in koala gardens rainbows. that cap on the far left is about to pop!
March 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A beautiful macro fav
March 13th, 2023
