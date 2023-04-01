Previous
Hotdog & Sauerkraut by thedarkroom
Photo 1410

Hotdog & Sauerkraut

No theme here at the Darkroom this week...and better so for me. I'm stuck lying down on my left side for 5 days after eye-surgery on Thursday. Luckily Hubby can grill a really good hotdog!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

thedarkroom

