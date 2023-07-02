Sign up
Previous
Photo 1495
The Irish coast
In the style of Monet, who painted a lot of cliffs in France.
Theme: copy a master
@jacqbb
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1538
photos
101
followers
26
following
409% complete
View this month »
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd July 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-copymaster
katy
ace
@jacqbb
what a pretty subject and composition, Jacqueline. you have a processed it perfectly for the challenge
July 2nd, 2023
