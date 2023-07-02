Previous
The Irish coast by thedarkroom
Photo 1495

The Irish coast

In the style of Monet, who painted a lot of cliffs in France.
Theme: copy a master @jacqbb
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@jacqbb what a pretty subject and composition, Jacqueline. you have a processed it perfectly for the challenge
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise